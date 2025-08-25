Noahpinion

Trevor Rosen
11h

I generally love your posts, but as regards fiction I found myself feeling like you need to widen your lens. I will list three recentish books below (randomly chosen off the top of my head) that contain unforgettable characters that don’t feel remotely unrealistic:

- Wolf Hall by Hillary Mantel

- The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner

- The Overstory by Richard Powers

I too read a ton of “genre” fiction and am especially well-versed in sci-fi. There are some great writers there, but the characterization and big-issue grappling is generally far less satisfying. Contemporary writers like Richard Powers, Hillary Mantel, Peter Mathiessen, George Saunders, Percival Everett, Rachel Kushner, Rachel Cusk, Denis Johnson, etc are all doing / have done things well worth paying attention to.

If you’ve not investigated Powers in particular, you should. His writing about the wonder of science and the effect of technology is incredibly powerful.

Max Jackson
12h

I read Lolita as a warning - that it is possible to be completely obsessed with beauty and completely oblivious to cruelty, both at the same time.

Lolita catches me when I find myself relishing something Humbert wrote, when I feel myself admiring or even envying the beauty of his prose, then noticing a moment later that he was describing something horrifying. I don't find Lolita to be useful as some sort of attempted documentary, nor as a rote morality play about keeping your hands off of little girls. I find Lolita valuable as an *evocative confrontation*, something bearing an awareness that can only be gestured at rather than reductively described.

There are many such works of literary fiction, and I hope you find some that work their magic on you in the same way!

