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Noahpinion

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Matthew's avatar
Matthew
18m

Great piece. I wish you had gone into some of the politics of this, though, even as a paragraph saying you weren't going to explore it in this piece.

Hindutva and the consolidation of most of the independent media into pro regime fox news style networks is a big problem.

The Cockroach party arising and the crisis for young people also complicates the picture.

If you leave this kind of thing out, the piece becomes, “Mussolini/Modi made the trains run on time. And that is the only thing happening at the moment.”

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