Today’s fun thing on Twitter was a couple of tech folks, venture capitalist and podcaster David Sacks and my old friend Balaji Srinivasan, claiming that the official jobs numbers are fake. Here is Sacks:

And here is Balaji’’s thread:

Many economists, such as Adam Ozimek and Joey Politano, jumped in to argue with them and defend the government job numbers. The tech folks fired back, and a good time was had by all.

To make a long story short, the economists are right and the tech folks don’t have a good picture of what’s going on here. Sacks is over-extrapolating from his own corner of the economy and misunderstanding what the job numbers say; Balaji is mistaking normal forecast errors and data revisions for bad data, and suspecting fraud where there is almost certainly none. The more mundane, pedestrian truth is that it’s just really hard to get accurate real-time data on something as complex as a country’s job market, which is why we shouldn’t put too much stock in any one month or even one quarter of data.

Anyway, here’s a more detailed explanation of what’s going on.

What the job numbers actually say

If you were the government, and you wanted to know how many people in America had a job, how would you do it? Well, you’d go ask. Specifically, there are two groups of people you could go ask:

You could go ask companies how many people they have on payroll. You could go ask regular people whether they have a job or not.

In fact, the U.S. government does both of these things. The first is called the “payroll survey” or the “establishment survey”, and the second is called the “household survey”. In May, the payroll survey showed the U.S. economy adding over 300,000 jobs, while the household survey showed an increase in the unemployment rate that corresponds to a loss of about 300,000 jobs. That’s why Sacks thinks the data contradict each other.

But let’s think more carefully about those two ways of measuring jobs. If you think about it, you can immediately see that these two questions — “How many people do you have on payroll?”, and “Do you have a job?” — are measuring fundamentally different things. For example, imagine a self-employed freelance writer. Does she have a job? Yes. Is she on anyone’s payroll? No. So if you call up companies and ask “How many people do you have on payroll?”, that survey will miss all the self-employed people like her. But if you call up households and ask “Do you have a job?”, you’ll catch people like her.

It’s just a different concept of “employment”. Neither one is right or wrong; they just tell you two different things.

This explains the difference that David Sacks talks about. This month’s jobs report found that a bunch of wage and salary workers were added to payrolls in May, but a bunch of other people stopped being self-employed:

In May, companies added wage and salary workers. Unemployment rose because this addition was more than outweighed by a bunch of people saying they were no longer self-employed.

Self-employment is the biggest difference between the two surveys, but there are a few others. And when you adjust the household survey so that the definition of “employment” is the same as the definition in the payroll survey, you get a number that matches the payroll number very closely. Both show a monthly gain of about 300-400k in May.