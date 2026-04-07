I hate to say “I told you so” — not because saying “I told you so” is unseemly, but because the fact that I have to say it means I’m probably living in a world where things have gone badly.

I didn’t want to live in a world where gasoline costs over $4 a gallon. I didn’t want to live in a world where America tore up nearly all of its long-standing alliances and threatened to invade and conquer parts of Europe. I didn’t want to live in a world where China is viewed more favorably than the U.S. I didn’t want to live in a world in which the President of the United States posts things like this to his social media account:

I didn’t want to live in this world, but my countrymen forced me to live in it. I wrote many, many posts urging people to vote for Kamala Harris, despite all her shortcomings. They did not. And now I have to live with the consequences of my failure, and the failure of my fellow-travelers, to persuade the American people to avoid shooting themselves in the foot back in November 2024.

Whatever smugness I get from being able to say “I told you so” is vastly, infinitely outweighed by the dismay I feel over seeing my warnings be vindicated in real time.

And I also admit that my warnings were not entirely prescient when it came to Trump. I foresaw that Trump would attack America’s institutions, implementing rule-by-decree, purging competent people in favor of cronies, flouting the law, and wielding the power of the presidency to harass and intimidate his critics. I foresaw that Trump would send ICE into American communities to do violence and harass peaceable Americans. I foresaw that Trump would realign America toward Russia, cut off aid to Ukraine, and try to bully Ukraine into surrendering territory.

But I did not actually foresee his biggest mistakes. I didn’t predict that his tariff policy would be nearly as insane as it was — declaring sky-high tariffs on dozens of countries at once, and then selectively walking them back, and then repeating the process again and again.

And I did not foresee the Iran war. I never bought into his antiwar campaign stances — he has always been a bully, and he has always been enamored of the idea of military toughness. But I saw Trump, fundamentally, as a coward — someone who would launch the occasional air strike, but would be too intimidated by the prospect of a military defeat to launch a major war. I saw his cowardice as the core of truth behind the cynical promises of geopolitical isolationism and restraint.

So I can’t quite say “I told you so” in this case. I knew Trump was very bad news, but I didn’t realize quite how multidimensionally bad. I suppose even after all the Trump-bashing I did, I have to issue a mea culpa. I anticipated that Trump would be chaotic, dictatorial, and cruel, but I failed to anticipate how stupid he would be.

Even when the Iran war started, I thought that Trump would probably back off and chicken out pretty quickly. But as with his denial of the 2020 election result, he appears to have stumbled into a losing effort that he feels he can’t back out of.

Unlike with Trump’s limited strikes on Iran in early 2025, or his killing of Qasem Soleimani in 2020, Iran has not simply taken its lumps with grace. With the decapitation of its leaders and Israel pressing for regime change, Iran’s leadership was on what Sarah M. Paine calls “death ground” — they had no choice but to resist with everything they had. And so they’ve continued to fire drones and missiles from underground launchers at a diminished but steady pace. These strikes have occasionally hit valuable U.S. military assets, taking out an AWACS plane (one of only 16 the U.S. has) and some THAAD missile defense radars, and reportedly making several U.S. military bases too dangerous to use.

But the Iranians’ most damaging attack, by far, was to close the Strait of Hormuz, sending global oil, gas, and fuel prices soaring. This is hurting American consumers and tanking Trump’s popularity, but it’s hurting other countries around the world — who don’t have their own shale gas and shale oil reserves to weather the shock — even more.

The Iran war has put Trump in a no-win situation. He’s clearly losing a war against a far inferior power. If he stays in the war, and the Strait of Hormuz stays closed, then he keeps losing; if he withdraws, he lost and it’s over. And even if he chickens out as usual, there’s no reason to think Iran will simply open the Strait; now that they see that they can bring Trump’s America to its knees with their oil weapon, they’ll probably use it to extract more concessions.

This is why Trump is writhing in the grip of his own bad decisions, looking desperately for a way out. He reduced oil sanctions on Iran, basically begging them to open the Strait, but they didn’t; instead, Iran just gets to sell more oil and make more money. He has repeatedly declared victory in the war, hoping that everyone will just agree that he won, allowing him to quit gracefully — but no one thinks he actually won.