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Griffin's avatar
Griffin
1h

Great piece. Fundamentally nobody seems to want to understand this delineation of class. I complain about the impact of being low class/caste often, but nobody gets it due to my present income being “ok”. What they don’t understand is that the potential for low caste/low class students that didn’t get into Harvard or Stanford is very low, and after we hit some natural peak as I feel like I have the most rational thing to do is exit the gene pool.

Sadly, there’s no hope for people of my class stature whatsoever.

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Richard H. Serlin's avatar
Richard H. Serlin
28mEdited

First, I hate the term working class, as if those professors you mention don't work, and often 50-100 hours per week. White collar professionals usually work very hard, if I had to guess, at least as many hours as blue collar, if not many more. Very insulting and misleading term. The middle manager who puts in an often stressful 50 hours per week is not living a life of lazy leisure.

And, yes, even though I have an MBA from Noah's alma mater, the University of Michigan, I can list some blue collar bonafides too, newspaper delivery boy, pizza Maker at Checker BBQ, Oak Park, Michigan, as a skinny 15 year old, Ace Hardware tool clerk, and shoveling snow in the freezing Detroit winters of the 1970's. Personally, I enjoyed all of those jobs.

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