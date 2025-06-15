Noahpinion

Kaan Aksoy
1d

Great post. I feel like the final part of this post hearkens to your idea that the Democratic Party (and the centre-left) needs to reclaim patriotism from the right-wing, and re-establish the story that yes, actually, the things they promote are really quite patriotic.

James Quinn
1d

"Essentially, Trump seems to be governing like…a President in his second term. Typically, two-term Presidents try to change the country during their first four years, but in their second term they tend to mostly reign over the status quo. Trump’s allies and supporters clearly hoped that Trump’s second term would be very different, because of the Biden interregnum — that Trump would come back riding a wave of popular anger and essentially have two first terms. But Trump is ruling like someone who’s wary of being unpopular, and so he’s chickening out on his most extreme ideas.”

I would strongly disagree here. Mr. Smith seems to be utterly ignoring the most insidious parts of Trump 2.0 - his manifest corruption, the continuing firing, neutralization, or dismantling of individuals and agencies most responsible for guarding against presidential overreach, weaponizing both the FBI and the DOJ against his political enemies, destroying our health care system, alienating our allies, defunding medical research, rampant, thoughtless gutting of governmental agencies. These are anything but ’normal’ presidential activities.

I too think the ’No Kings’ protests this past weekend were signs of a healthy democracy acting to protect itself, but democracy is a very long game, and the proof of this movement will depend on its sustainability and effectiveness at the ballot box, not it’s persistence in the streets.

I agree that someone has to come up with a plan and a message that can reach enough of us to alter the trajectory that has led to Trump 2.0, but I wish people would stop demanding that the Democrats need to come up with it. All of us as Americans need to come up with it.

I lived through the sixties when initial peaceful protests against racism and the war in Vietnam devolved into something else entirely. Americans have many virtues, but political patience has not always been one of them.

So I’m holding my breath. The plus size lady has not yet begun to sing.

