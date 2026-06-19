Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mezen's avatar
mezen
6hEdited

If it helps: I wait for your posts. And recently, I have been pushing myself to read 2-3 of your older posts daily. You’re a wizard with words and concepts. I have done courses on AI/DL from MIT and Harvard and still think the way you build intuition around it is unmatched.

‘Incompressible regularities’ - is easily the most profound description of the scope of DL I have ever read. Please write a refresher whenever you can. I have used it extensively to train government officers in India and helped them understand the AI trajectory better.

Thankyou so much.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Noah Smith
Olafur Ragnar Olafsson's avatar
Olafur Ragnar Olafsson
6h

"The answer to the great question... of Life, the Universe and Everything... is... forty-two."

Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Noah Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture