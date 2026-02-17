Noahpinion

BBZ
9hEdited

A simple first step would be a global ban on bottom trawling. No exceptions at all.

It's like if you harvested deer by dragging chain saw wire and tumbling grapples through a forest between two giant bulldozers, killing every other living thing in between. Most bottom trawling wouldn't happen without subsidies and tax breaks on fuel.

Kevin M.
9h

It seems privateers would be a great solution here. Sovereign nations can grant licenses to people to seize and sell illegal fishing vessels in their territorial water, even is the state doesn't have the resources to seize the ships themselves.

