Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
2h

I have several relatives and a number of friends who work for the government in DC, and I could have told Elon that they are serious people who work hard, but I don't think he would have believed me. After all I'm a woman, and not a single DOGE agency invader was a woman.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jamey's avatar
Jamey
1h

For solar and battery power, the challenge is making a stable grid without the inertia of big turbines. Inverters do not naturally stabilize frequency, and no one has yet proposed a viable solution to solving that on a large power grid.

On household wealth from housing, the country is at an odd spot. Rising household wealth from higher property values is good in one way, but it is also devastating in that in many areas of the country house prices exceed what is affordable for most Americans. As I live in one of those areas, I think about that and wonder how we can solve the housing shortage without causing a financial crisis from underwater mortgages.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Noah Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture