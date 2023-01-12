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Noah Smith
Jan 12, 2023

Hey folks! For some reason I selected "comments off" when I published this, but now comments are back on!

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Bob Eno
Jan 12, 2023

I certainly hope Noah is right about the general direction of the change. I'm a vanilla liberal who agrees that woke perspectives have been a valuable new lens of American social thought, but I think the rhetoric and tactics of the movement have been net self-destructive for at least the past half-decade.

The prairie fire metaphor is attractive and fits one type of overview, but, to use a hydraulic overlay, there are many different eddies swirling in places as distinct as Florida and Portland, and I'm not confident any current trend will not be reconfigured by some specific outbreak of woke/anti-woke headlines that breaks a new channel for extremist polarization for both elements.

I think one thing that may be having a significant woke-calming effect is the realization by progressives that extremism on the Right is successfully lighting more and more of its own ground on fire, and that it's more like a forest with plenty to burn. Given the distribution of arms in this country accelerationist tactics will not benefit the woke (or anyone but the extreme Right). That realization may engage increasing segments of the woke Left in aligning with the liberal (old- and new-style) center (or I'm wishfully dreaming).

The Hamline affair may have a positive effect because its extreme challenge to consensus values (free speech / academic freedom) comes at a time when woke extremism is beginning to recede. It may serve as an object counter-lesson, whereas five or six years ago it might have been a rallying point for the woke movement.

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