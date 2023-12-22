This week the U.S. government experienced a spasm of anxiety over America’s declining industrial might. Only for the first time in a long while, the foreign country they worried might supplant us wasn’t China, but…Japan. Nippon Steel, a Japanese steel company, has acquired U.S. Steel. But some politicians — including Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman — have been lobbying hard to block the sale on national security grounds. The United Steelworkers also oppose the deal.

Why are they worried? Fear of layoffs is part of it, of course. But anyone who knows Japanese companies knows that they’re much more shy about laying off workers than U.S. companies are. Certainly, U.S. Steel itself has had no compunctions about laying off large numbers of steelworkers — 1000 workers at Granite City, IL this year, 1500 workers in Detroit in 2019, 1100 workers in Alabama in 2015, and so on. The U.S. steel industry in general has lost about a third of its workforce since the turn of the century; Japanese management is unlikely to be worse.

The real fear about the U.S. steel deal, though, is about America’s industrial decline. The stories about U.S. steel all mention that it’s “iconic” — it was started by Andrew Carnegie! — and its merger with a foreign company just seems to underscore how far the once-mighty American steelmaking industry has fallen. Total steel production is lower than it was half a century ago:

In terms of tonnage, it’s lower than in the 1950s. And as a fraction of overall industrial production, steel is a faint shadow of what it once was:

In corporate terms, U.S. Steel itself is a paltry thing — even at the huge premium that Nippon Steel paid for it, its purchase price of $14.9 billion was still only about three quarters of what Adobe wanted to pay for the online design tool Figma.

Blocking the acquisition of U.S. Steel will do precisely nothing to reverse or even slow the U.S. steel industry’s seemingly terminal decline.

So why did this happen? Why did the U.S. go from a steelmaking powerhouse to an also-ran? As usual, there are a bunch of competing explanations — import competition, bad management choices by steel companies, and unions raising wages to uncompetitive levels. But while these were factors, the biggest reason the U.S. steel industry went into terminal decline was that we stopped building things that used lots of steel.

The usual suspects: imports, bad management, and unions

To understand what’s happening in the U.S. steel industry, it helps to zoom out and look at what’s happening elsewhere in the world. Steel production in most places has seen only modest changes since the 1970s, with one huge exception: China.

China now makes a majority of the world’s steel, fulfilling Mao Zedong’s old dream. It’s tempting to look at that graph and conclude that China has become the U.S.’ factory, and that the U.S.’ own steel industry has been slaughtered by a wave of cheap Chinese imports.

In fact, that’s just false. First of all, the big decrease in U.S. steel production happened in the 1970s, when Chinese production was practically nonexistent. But also, the U.S. imports very little steel from China — America’s biggest foreign suppliers are Canada and Mexico, while China is just a footnote.

There are other reasons to doubt the “import competition” story as the main factor here. U.S. steel production mostly fell during the 1970s, at a time when imports weren’t really rising much at all. Imports themselves rose first in the 1960s and then in the 1990s, at times when U.S. production was flat or rising; other than those times, imports have been basically flat. In fact, in terms of raw tonnage, steel imports were barely larger in 2019 than in 1968:

This just doesn’t look like a chart of imports replacing domestic production.

Of course exports matter too. If exports drop, it’s a sign of falling competitiveness. But America’s steel exports were at record highs from the late 2000s through the 2010s: