When Elon Musk first announced his intent to buy Twitter, I believed there was a reasonable chance he might improve the platform. In some ways he did — Community Notes, for example, is an amazing feature for fighting misinformation, and other platforms should copy it. But in most ways he did not. Musk banned third-party clients, reduced integration with other platforms, switched the default to a TikTok-like algorithmically generated feed, and implemented a paid verification system that boosted replies by any random person who was willing to pay. Then about a week ago, Twitter rate-limited how many tweets people could read, and how many they could post. This had the predictable effect of reducing traffic on the platform.

My friend Eugene Wei, who is among the most perceptive analysts of social media, recently summed it up:

This past year, for the first time, I could see the end of the road for Twitter….Twitter will persist in a deteriorated state, perhaps indefinitely. However, it's already a pale shadow of what it was at its peak. The cool kids are no longer sitting over in bottle service knocking out banger tweets…In the past year, so many random meetings I have with one-time Twitter junkies begin with a long sigh and then a question that is more lamentation than anything else: “How did Twitter get so bad?”… I ran a report recently on all the accounts I follow on Twitter. I hadn’t realized how many of them had been dormant for months now…I hesitate to unfollow them; perhaps they’ll return? But I’m fooling myself. They won’t. Inertia again. A user at rest tends to stay at rest, and a user that flees tends to be gone for good.

I’ve heard and sensed the exact same. Twitter felt like a platform in decline since well before Musk took over — young users were abandoning the service, and internal documents showed core users were fleeing. Now, in the Musk era, it can feel like an absolute ghost town. You can shout, but no one is listening.

But if Elon failed to fix Twitter, he did the next best thing: He exposed it to real competition. Knockoff products for right-wingers (Gab, Parler, Truth Social) have existed for a while, and the old network Mastodon got a brief bump from rage-quitting progressives when Musk took over. But Twitter’s recent degredation created an opportunity for two new more formidable competitors to emerge — Bluesky, a decentralized Twitter-like protocol created by Jack Dorsey, and Threads, an Instagram-linked discussion platform created by Mark Zuckerberg.

It’s the latter that presents the greatest threat, due to its sheer scale — Instagram is around four times the size of Twitter, so it avoids the “cold start” problem that any new social media network faces. Metcalfe’s Law is firmly on the side of Threads here; there are rumors that the app already has 93 million downloads just a few days after launch. If you’re interested, you can follow me there at @n0ahpinion.

The competition is a good thing. I’ve long argued that the internet wants to be fragmented — that having a single “town square” for all of humanity doesn’t make any more sense for the online world than it does for the physical one. Good communities require that members be able to exit and find a different community if they don’t fit. During its heyday in the late 2010s, Twitter was amazing in many ways, but it was never a good community, because there was nowhere else to go, and so like the characters in No Exit, we were all stuck together in the Hell we created for each other. Now there are other places to go. And as Eugene writes, that likely means we’ll never see the world of public discussion come back together all in one place.

We’ve lost something, but in losing it, we’ve freed ourselves from something.

Anyway, as someone who has done a lot of thinking (some might say too much!) about how Twitter and social media in general affect our information ecosystem and our politics, I thought I’d make some predictions about how the death of the internet’s singular “town square” will change our society in the years to come.

The decline of Twitter is a huge blow to “cancel culture”