Noahpinion

Matthew
5h

This seems a bit too hopeful.

The basic thesis of the piece is that she will govern as a fairly moderate person, despite the rhetoric.

Noah Smith has been beating the "recognize the China threat" drum for a while. Takaichi says the right things.

You know who also rhetorically recognized the China threat?

Trump.

I think Noah Smith will concede that Trump has been terrible about actually preparing the US to resist China.

I would like to see Noah Smith, in the here and now, write what it would take from Takaichi for him to say, "Actually, her critics were/are right."

What if she just becomes another Edrogan or Orban?

What if she, like Trump, fails to maintain Japan's generally good international reputation and starts talking up East Asia Co Prosperity Sphere? (It would be very easy to shift from "We need to be prepared to oppose the PRC now" to "...And Japan's mistake was not doing enough to crush them in 1937." That would alienate the Koreans as well as the rest of Southeast Asia super quickly.

I really hope that the hope in this piece is borne out, but I see so many obvious failure states that this piece kind of papers over.

Ken Kovar
4h

Japan should be able to allow defense spending to improve software innovation. Look at how DARPA has funded innovation in the USA!

