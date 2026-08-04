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Don Bemont's avatar
Don Bemont
16h

"Most people never get the chance to be heroes. Truck drivers don’t. Financial advisers don’t. Executive assistants don’t. They have to find meaning just from being regular people..."

This is where I think are missing something, Noah. You are thinking too much about the particular -- mathematicians and the world stage -- as opposed to a painful generality.

My Dad, for example, was an anonymous worker for an ultimately failing corporation, Yet, consider this: When he was long retired and mostly housebound with serious ailments, my brother and I talked him into one last short visit to a nearby nature preserve. Where several people whispered among themselves before coming over and asking reverentially, "Sorry to intrude, but aren't you ______________"

You see, he was known as the authority on identifying birds. LOCAL authority. (And of course, only known among the modest percentage of people in the area who were into nature.)

But his remarkable knowledge of bird song and plumage provided him with status. And, like so many other particular abilities that provide status, technology has since rendered that ability irrelevant. Screens keep people inside, and, for those that still experience nature, there are apps to identify the birds. And plants. And most everything else.

People need status in the same way that they need love and belonging and security and stimulation. And they obtain it by getting a reputation for being good at something.

Given the global reach of our communications system, I understand your focus on a global example -- world class mathematicians' despair at the threat to their world class status. But exactly the same thing has long been happening as rapid technological advances trivialize abilities that previously offered status -- hard earned status -- on local and family levels.

Diagnosis of engine problems by sound, smell, and feel. Beautiful handwriting and perfect spelling. Reading of the night sky. Cooking by feel. Knowledge of roads, landmarks, shortcuts. In these and myriad other cases, skills that were scarce and thus offered status were replaced by something that made the scarcity disappear.

For me, it says it all to note that far younger people than myself are already bemoaning that internet-related skills that arose in significance after my retirement are now being eclipsed by further technological progress.

Don't misunderstand, I am not saying that we should or can hold up technological advances on this account. Do that, and other civilizations will dance on our graves. But by the same token, saying that people "have to find meaning just from being regular people" is a statement blind to actual human nature, akin to saying "obese people will have to find satisfaction from eating celery."

Rather, the agony of these mathematicians ought to be taken as offering insight as to the widespread despair in our society, despite most people living in unprecedented material comfort and security.

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Christopher's avatar
Christopher
19hEdited

“We motivate ourselves with our own sense of heroism, and to be reminded that we’re cogs in a machine greater than ourselves makes life seem a little less meaningful.”

It’s similar to how many religious people of yore thought that by seeking to understand the universe in scientific terms would strip all the wonder, meaning, and beauty from it…and, uh, nope. The universe described by science is awe inspiring, gorgeous, and fucking nuts!

I guess I’m saying that having better tools to go farther down the rabbit hole has always made the world more interesting and inspiring.

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