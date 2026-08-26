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Rupert Swyer's avatar
Rupert Swyer
20h

As a Parisian, I'm dismayed to see the positive coverage of the city's policies. Costly, never-ending works make walking (I'm primarily a pedestrian) a nerve-wracking adventure, forcing us to navigate narrow corridors while so-called embellishments go on and on. Cyclists and e-scooter riders whizz down the sidewalks and ignore traffic rules. Meanwhile, stores and eateries are shuttering everywhere. Take a walk down the Avenue Général Leclerc (the General drove down it to liberate Paris in August 1944) and the famous Boulevard Saint-Michel, and lose count of the number of places that have shut down since I came to live in the area in 2005. Excuses are made for this: the growth of suburban shopping malls, COVID, among others.

But the City makes only the feeblest efforts to fine scofflaws and revive business, preferring instead to boast of "vegetalization" (now dying in the successive heatwaves) and the reductions in car traffic, while failing to address the knock-on effects of emptier roads.

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Colin Chaudhuri's avatar
Colin Chaudhuri
19h

To an extent isn’t this the “Housing Theory of Everything” strikes again. To me the real key component of what closing off Market Street didn’t work as intended is your point about the lack of mixed use development. If there were actual residents living these areas then a lot of these stores would have remained open and the ones that didn’t survive would attract new businesses better suited to serve local residents.

I’m reading this thinking San Francisco Centre should absolutely become multi family housing. I know, I know very difficult to do and very costly. But you know with the exception of maybe Manhattan South if 125th street there may not be a place in America where super expensive construction costs are still worth it given the extreme high demand for housing and land costs.

Also, this is the part I’m not sure of. Shouldn’t SB79 be very conducive to apartment conversions in this stretch precisely because of the variety of bus stops on Market Street. In theory shouldn’t the law pre-empt the usual white haired residents showing up to protest changing “historic” San Francisco Centre and the shadows people will bring that will block tomato gardens?

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