Jan 23, 2023

My understanding is that all of these major tech companies still have more employees after the layoffs than they did before the pandemic. Therefore, to me, this just looks like a correction after a massive hiring binge during the pandemic when tech usage soared. A lot of companies wanted to seize the opportunity to offer more services, and they hired aggressively to do so.

There was also a hope that the changes in consumer and business behavior during the pandemic would lead to a permanent structural change in the economy. For example, consumers would continue to use online shopping at a much higher rate than pre-pandemic. Similarly, remote work would stick and businesses would need substantially more digital collaboration tools like Slack and Zoom.

This hope was dashed as tech usage normalized a fair bit in 2022. At most it appears that the pandemic pulled forward some growth. Eg, streaming usage exploded initially but is now growing slower than pre-pandemic such that it appears to be reverting to the projected trajectory of 2019.

Tech companies are recognizing the reality of tech usage and adjusting their business plans and staffing accordingly. Yet the economic impact and employee count of these firms still exceed pre-pandemic levels.

Jan 23, 2023

Hi Noah,

In your recent Google survey you asked some questions about what your subscribers wanted to see more of and what areas interest them more than others. This posting is an example of what I like reading about. I’m an old man now and not ever returning to the work force. Nobody wants to employ old ailing en who have deaf issues, and like to nap. But, I’m interested in the marketplace, and learning about these things is just plain fun. Thanks for researching and writing about these industries and how they affect our lives.

