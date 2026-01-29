Noahpinion

Quy Ma
11h

Great write-up. To me, democracies look chaotic but seem to learn faster. Lots of noise, disagreement, fragmentation...but at least the feedback loop is real. In closed systems like China’s political system, when everything is about appeasing one man, it may look stable or visionary from the outside, but it’s usually just brittle underneath.

Across thousand-year timelines, the real test of a political system isn’t unity or control, but whether its feedback loops are strong enough to survive bad leaders, blind spots, and ill-thought-out policies.

Matthew
16h

This hurts to read in 2026.

Especially the part about America's better science policy.

China is going to decarbonize the world, not the US.

Also, the pre Mao China wasn't as much of a basket case as the popular imagination suggests.

In the PRC, it was important to cast the ROC as irretrievably oppressive, foreign dominated, and illegitimate in order to justify the CCPs overthrow.

In the West, the narrative of "who lost China?" opened a market for scholarly work that emphasized how much the ROC was beyond saving, thus there was no point in questioning whether the US (or anyone else) could have done more.

Now, three things have changed. First, the modern PRC wants to reclaim the WW2 legacy of the ROC, which means rehabilitatiing the KMT which did 90% of the anti Japan fighting. Second, the legacy of McCarthyism is in the rear view mirror so questions about "How could US China cooperation during the war have been better?" can be asked without it devolving into accusations of "Roosevelt was Stalin's Stooge!" Finally, Chiang Kai Sheks diaries became available in ~2012, so we actually know what he was thinking about during that time.

Richard Frank, Rana Mitter, Sarah Paine, and Hans Van de ven have all written recent books that use the new information.

