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Nicholas Decker's avatar
Nicholas Decker
Feb 10, 2022

The gains of debtors needing to pay less than expected, will likely be balanced by the losses of the debtors of the future, who will be less likely to get a loan whatsoever. That is the biggest cost of inflation, in my view.

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Tran Hung Dao's avatar
Tran Hung Dao
Feb 10, 2022

The article by Aizenman and Marion didn't mention this (unless I missed it in my skimming) but one reason inflation helped so much with the post-WW2 debt was that Treasuries had a maximum cap of 2.5% interest. There was no market at work and basically nobody wanted to buy bonds and the Federal Reserve was left holding the bag.

The whole thing led to a civil war between the Federal Reserve and the Treasury which wasn't resolved until a detente in 1951.

(This whole 1942-1951 era is probably my favourite weird Federal Reserve trivia.)

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