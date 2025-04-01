Just like last year, I’m doing a hanami party in Tokyo, and all Noahpinion readers are invited! It’s this Saturday, April 5th, at 1:00 to 5:00 PM in Yoyogi Park! Here’s the approximate location where we’ll be. Please feel free to bring snacks, drinks, etc. And if you want me to sign your copy of my new book Weeb Economy (now available in Japanese stores and websites), please bring that too!

(For those of you who aren't in Japan — i.e. most of you — a “hanami” is a picnic with cherry blossoms. Anyway, I'm going to do some more meetups back in the U.S., so stay tuned.)

Hope to see you soon!

Share