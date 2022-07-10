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Ben Kodres-O’Brien's avatar
Ben Kodres-O’Brien
Jul 10, 2022

One I would add: first get a job for a well-known publication as a columnist and cultivate a readership.

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Henry Cunha's avatar
Henry Cunha
Jul 10, 2022

Excellent advice. I have read your output for several years, and trust your economics expertise and ability to explain what is going on to me as an interested but otherwise non-expert observer. Your explanations are particularly helpful in creating a framework and testing it against the evidence. It's not an easy task, as we all tend to operate from a jumble of pre-conceived notions and expectations.

My problem with Substack subscriptions is being able to afford the several authors that deserve to be read. One NYTimes subscriptionn costs a fraction of what I would have to pay five Substack authors. Perhaps there is a solution I am not aware of.

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