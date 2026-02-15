Noahpinion

ROBERT WILBOURN
10h

There are a bunch of medical advances that I would call technology and have been big changes. Two easy ones come to mind. Each year there are 210,000 pacemakers installed in the USA. Each one of those is significant. Cataract surgery has gotten a lot better and the number of case is in the millions. All of those people would have lost their vision previously.

Dan Ross
4hEdited

I often think of this in the context of my grandparents, who came to America shortly after the Civil War, and lived long enough to see a man land on the moon. THAT was a profound change.

As the oldest of the baby boomers and with a career in the computer industry (what a quaint term now), I rode the wave of the integrated circuit. Perhaps productivity measures don't really capture the pervasive impact of that technology. The impact on medicine alone is staggering.

I take one exception to your comments. "Wisdom and know-how were profoundly valuable personal attributes. Now they’re much less of a reason for distinction." Wisdom is not acquired from technology or access to information. It is acquired by applying knowledge to living and experiencing life. Making mistakes leads to wisdom. No amount of information, AI agents, or tools will result in wisdom without that. Wisdom is even more valuable today to guide us down the right path.

