Noahpinion

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Zack's avatar
Zack
Aug 8, 2021

The key problem here is that our political and senior military apparatus never articulates what it means to “win”, or does so in such expansive ways that winning is impossible.

Even in my own time in Afghanistan, it was never clear what our objectives were beyond platitudes about freedom for the Afghan people.

If we had instead articulated something tangible like: “dislodge the Taliban from national government in Afghanistan” we would have won in 2001.

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Family Budget's avatar
Family Budget
Aug 8, 2021

Two Things:

1. Good post; nice job of delineating between military victory and more comprehensive victory.

2. Noam Chomsky thinks we actually won Vietnam. Not sure if his criteria or framing matches your own, Noah, but he’s a leftie and his judgement is contra to many others on the left. Looking for citation, but having a hard time...

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