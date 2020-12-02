Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robbie's Blog's avatar
Robbie's Blog
Dec 2, 2020

can you write about the effects of technological change on the economy (past technologies and future technologies)and how public policy can be used to make sure these changes benefit everybody?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Noah Smith
Braised Pilchard's avatar
Braised Pilchard
Dec 2, 2020

I commented about this on Matt's blog, but basically Noah is right. Small modular technologies ftw. In addition, there is a lot of stuff coming down the innovation pipe that will address many of the hard-to-abate sectors. Not all of this is high science (thought some is). A lot of it is just business model innovations that enable a producer to get a premium for a carbon neutral product.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Noah Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture