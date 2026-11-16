Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LV's avatar
LV
5h

This features a little bit of hindsight bias, I think. Bumbition works out for far fewer people than ambition.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Shir Knobler's avatar
Shir Knobler
5h

“You can get caught up in life’s various stumbling blocks - bad relationships, drug addictions, depression, etc.”

And of course, there’s also the big one: HAVING KIDS. There’s an interesting gendered dimension to this topic, particularly in how motherhood vs. fatherhood affect these trajectories.

Reply
Share
1 reply
34 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Noah Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.