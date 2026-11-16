“Hey, I’ll get a job…when I hear the true call.” — Slacker (1990)

About 10 years ago, I met a woman who worked as a mid-level software engineer at Facebook. She didn’t work on machine learning, but just for fun, she read a bunch of papers and got into the subject as a hobby. Later, in the pandemic, she quit her boring corporate job and spent a few years unemployed, contemplating the meaning of life. She made her own clothes, learned ballet, made cute Instagram videos, dyed her hair, and went to a bunch of hackathons (almost all of which she won).

Also in the late 2010s, I knew a man who had been a promising software engineer and data scientist, and before that a top performer on the International Math Olympiad. But when I met him, he was spending a few years unemployed — crashing at his girlfriend’s place, playing Hearthstone (and becoming one of the top-ranked players in the world), learning to skateboard, going on hippie retreats, and contemplating the meaning of life.

Both of those people are billionaires now. They are Sasha Sheng and Diogo Almeida, two of the three founders of TypeSafe AI, a startup that was recently valued at $7.5 billion (and in which I invested a small amount of money). TypeSafe invented Jev, an all-new kind of AI model that bypasses human language, and so is able to make decisions much faster and more cheaply than Claude or GPT. It was an incredibly creative idea — one that the big labs are racing to copy — and it took an incredible amount of hard work to realize.

Sasha’s and Diogo’s roundabout, seemingly improbable route to stunning success is actually more common in the tech world than you might think. Steve Jobs is the most famous example — he famously dropped out of college, not to start Apple, but to do psychedelic drugs, crash on friends’ floors, immerse himself in hippie spirituality, live on a commune, and travel around India looking for enlightenment before eventually inventing the personal computer and becoming the most beloved tech icon in American history. Jack Dorsey, Larry Ellison, and Mitch Kapor all had their own periods of aimlessness.

Nor is this sort of life path confined to the tech world. History is full of examples of people who looked lackadaisical until they suddenly rose to greatness:

Ulysses S. Grant drank copiously, worked as a clerk in a leather store, engaged in various failed business ventures and was said to lack ambition — until one day he rejoined the military and became the most successful and important military commander in the entire Civil War, as well as President of the United States.

Charles Darwin neglected his medical studies and turned in a mediocre performance on his exams at Cambridge, routinely going hunting and riding instead of studying, before becoming a naturalist, signing up for an ocean voyage, and inventing the theory of evolution.

James Cameron was a college dropout and a truck driver, before seeing Star Wars prompted him to quit his job and teach himself how to make movies, ultimately becoming one of the most commercially successful movie directors of all time. (Kevin Smith had a similar path to success, except his inspiration was the movie Slacker.)

Haruki Murakami ran a jazz bar and had little ambition, before suddenly deciding to become a novelist, and eventually becoming one of the most celebrated writers in the world.

I like to tell these stories because they demonstrate an approach to success in life that I believe is overlooked and deserves more recognition. I call it “bumbition”.

“Bumbition” is an obvious portmanteau of “bum” and “ambition”. In general, we think of ambitious people and slackers as polar opposites — ambitious people work hard, set goals for themselves, and are constantly motivated, while slackers drift aimlessly, laze around, or fail to apply their talents. A lot of our culture is oriented around pushing young people to be ambitious instead of turning into bums.

Bumbition, however, defies placement on the ambitious/bum spectrum. It exhibits elements of both. For a significant portion of their life, a bumbitious person doesn’t strive hard, or apply themselves to definite goals…until a clear and compelling opportunity presents itself. When that opportunity to do something really interesting or impactful does come up, the bumbitious person is quick to recognize it, and works very hard to exploit it.

The key here is that bumbition is not simply intermittent ambition. It’s a fundamentally different approach to life — it has different goals and motivations, and when it succeeds, it succeeds for different reasons.

An ambitious person is always working toward a set of goals — either those they define for themselves, or those defined by the people around them. Those goals could include:

“Make partner by age 30”

“Start a unicorn startup”

“Get a tenured job at a top 10 research university”

“Make a hundred million dollars”

“Conquer Central Asia”

…And so on. The purpose of achieving those goals — the motivation that drives ambitious people — is to feel a sense of personal success.

A bumbitious person does not automatically have a goal at all times, because they tend to be motivated less by the need to feel successful than by the desire to do something intrinsically interesting or worthwhile. Such projects are inherently in short supply, in part because what constitutes an inherently “interesting” or “worthwhile” project is highly subjective. An ambitious person can always identify some brass ring that would make them feel like a success; a bumbitious person will often wait years or even decades before finding that one magical opportunity or life calling.

In fact, this is bumbition’s inherent limitation. Sitting around waiting for the right opportunity to present itself is a highly uncertain, risky endeavor. There’s always the possibility that it won’t come until you’re old, or that it’ll come but you’ll fail to see it in time.

The other problem with bumbition is that waiting around for the right opportunity comes with a bunch of costs and risks. Your technical skills and work ethic can decay over time. You can get caught up in life’s various stumbling blocks — bad relationships, drug addictions, depression, etc.

But bumbition also has some big advantages over the ambitious life. One is that ambition can keep people overly busy. If you’re the kind of person that always has to be working toward a goal, and you can’t find a truly great project to work on, you’ll end up working on a modest or mediocre one. If Steve Jobs had become distracted by getting a perfect GPA at Reed College, he might never have had time to start Apple. If Ulysses S. Grant had focused on owning his own leather goods store, he might not have leapt at the chance to join the U.S. Army. If Sasha Sheng had focused on climbing the corporate ladder at Meta, she wouldn’t have founded TypeSafe.

Paul Graham talks about this in his essay “How to Do Great Work”:

Ambition comes in two forms, one that precedes interest in the subject and one that grows out of it. Most people who do great work have a mix, and the more you have of the former, the harder it will be to decide what to do…The trouble with planning is that it only works for achievements you can describe in advance. You can win a gold medal or get rich by deciding to as a child and then tenaciously pursuing that goal, but you can't discover natural selection that way.

In his book Zero to One, Peter Thiel — who I’d classify as an ambitious rather than a bumbitious person — recounts a vivid example of how his ambition almost prevented him from becoming a tech titan:

[A]fter a conventionally successful undergraduate career, I enrolled at Stanford Law School, where I competed even harder for the standard badges of success. The highest prize in a law student’s world is…a Supreme Court clerkship…I was invited to interview for clerkships with Justices Kennedy and Scalia. My meetings with the Justices went well. I was so close to winning this last competition. If only I got the clerkship, I thought, I would be set for life. But I didn’t. At the time, I was devastated…With the benefit of hindsight…winning that ultimate competition would have changed my life for the worse…Had I actually clerked on the Supreme Court, I probably would have spent my entire career taking depositions or drafting other people’s business deals instead of creating anything new.

Nor is this bumbition’s only advantage. The “bum” phase — the time spent traveling in India, or working at a convenience store, or playing Hearthstone on a couch — isn’t just a holding pattern. The seeming aimlessness of this period of life can serve several important functions that facilitate rapid success once a good opportunity gets spotted.

First, and most importantly, time away from the grind of constant striving allows people to broaden their perspective. A lot of unique and original ideas come from recombinant innovation — from combining insights and perspectives from vastly different fields. Even something as simple as changing the context of your surroundings can improve creativity. For an intelligent person with a restless mind, the “bum” phase of life leads to a lot of play and exploration that can end up sparking novel ideas. Here’s a fun example from Richard Feynman:

I used to enjoy doing physics. Why did I enjoy it? I used to play with it. I used to do whatever I felt like doing - it didn't have to do with whether it was important for the development of nuclear physics, but whether it was interesting and amusing for me to play with…Now that I am burned out…I'm going to play with physics, whenever I want to… Within a week I was in the cafeteria and some guy, fooling around, throws a plate in the air. As the plate went up in the air I saw it wobble…I had nothing to do, so I start to figure out the motion of the rotating plate…I went on to work out equations of wobbles. Then I thought about how electron orbits start to move in relativity. Then there's the Dirac Equation in electrodynamics. And then quantum electrodynamics.

Steve Jobs’ study of calligraphy, during his hippie period, famously helped him to think about what would make the letters on a personal computer look beautiful to the eye.

A related advantage is that the “bum” phase also allows people to develop their interests. Paul Graham talks about how “excited curiosity” will often lead people to their most important life’s work. Bumbitious people aren’t just waiting around; they’re playing around, actively searching for something that sparks their interest. In contrast, if you’re constantly grinding away, it can be hard to develop that curiosity.

A “bum” phase also gives people a chance to broaden their human networks. When you’re working hard towards a goal, you usually don’t have much time to meet a lot of people outside work — i.e., outside your narrow current field of endeavor. Ambitious people are always working toward a goal, and thus get relatively little time to go meet interesting people from other walks of life. But the “bum” phase gives bumbitious people time to meet all kinds of folks. This can lead to hearing about radical new opportunities, getting insights from other fields, or even meeting useful partners for a new venture.

Broadly speaking, the “bum” phase of bumbition serves two purposes. It represents waiting and exploration time, as people patiently wait for the big opportunity that will define their career. But it also represents personal development time, either deliberate or unconscious, that helps bumbitious people to better see the big opportunities when they come along.

Now, I don’t mean to claim that bumbition is better than ambition, or vice versa — either in terms of personal success, or in terms of changing the world. Among the greats of any field — politics, business, academia, literature — you can find plenty of examples of both ambitious and bumbitious people.

But I think our society underemphasizes bumming. We have a tendency to frown on people who spend years unemployed, neglecting work in order to play video games or make Instagram videos. We assume that these people are being lazy or squandering their potential, and we tell them to get back to the grind and make something of themselves. Other societies, of course, tend to be even worse on this score — China treats its slacker generation as a national security threat.

In the AI age, this could be even more consequential. AI algorithms are consummate hill-climbers — set them to a task, give them some data, and they’ll be more ambitious than the hardest-working Stanford law student. In a world of abundant AI, setting AI on the right goals will be an increasingly central human task. Figuring out the right goals requires exploration, unique perspectives, and curiosity — all things that bumbition facilitates. We should be teaching our young people to be more bumbitious.

At the same time, we should remember that being bumbitious isn’t just a matter of sitting around on the couch. Just because you tell yourself you’re waiting to hear the true call doesn’t mean you’ll actually hear it when it comes. You have to actually want to do something great — whatever that means to you — and you have to be ready to work incredibly hard for years when that something presents itself. Bumbition isn’t the same as ambition, but it also isn’t the same as being a lifelong bum.

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