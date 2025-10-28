Photo by Roc0ast3r via Wikimedia Commons

The Trump administration is not doing a good job. Tariffs are punishing the U.S. economy. Masked federal agents are rampaging through the streets of American cities, grabbing people off the street. Corruption is rampant. The people Trump put in charge of the country’s public health services don’t even believe in the germ theory of disease. And as a result, Trump’s approval rating keeps slipping:

And yet as unpopular as Trump is, the Democrats seem to be in even worse shape. The two parties are neck and neck in terms of approval, with the GOP slightly ahead, even though a thermostatic reaction to Trump’s overreaches and blunders ought to be making the Dems more popular right now. And despite the fact that Trump is talking about a third term and ending birthright citizenship and cracking down on the press etc. etc., people perceive the GOP as no more extreme than the Dems:

Even worse, polls find that the American public prefers Republican ideas over Democratic ones on almost all issues:

This is a tragedy, because the Democrats are the only force in America with a real chance of resisting Trump and the MAGA movement.

What’s going on? Why do people dislike the Dems so much?