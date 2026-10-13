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John Hall's avatar
John Hall
10h

I feel like the “immaculate” disinflation is something that a lot of reasonable people disagree about

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William Markham's avatar
William Markham
9h

An antitrust lawyer, I worked with Professor Hall many years ago in one of my cases. He had a true gift for spotting and explaining difficult antitrust issues so that non-experts could readily understand his meaning. He made complicated concepts easier to understand. That is what a professor is supposed to do.

I recall that he gladly shared his knowledge and aimed to enlighten others by his discourse. He was also very affable and unassuming in manner.

I have not been in touch with him for many years, but I sent him a short note of congratulations this evening.

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